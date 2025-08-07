LOADING...
$90 million! US Open announces largest prize money pool
The increase is a whopping 20% from last year's record-breaking purse of $75 million

By Parth Dhall
Aug 07, 2025
04:14 pm
What's the story

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced that the 2025 US Open will be the first tennis tournament to offer over $90 million in total prize money. The increase is a whopping 20% from last year's record-breaking purse of $75 million. The move comes as part of USTA's commitment to enhance player compensation and support across all rounds of competition.

Increased payouts

Singles champions to take home $5 million each

The singles champions of the 2025 US Open will take home a whopping $5 million each, a massive 39% increase from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024. This makes it the biggest winning payout in tennis history. The year's final Grand Slam will also see a double-digit percentage increases for all rounds, ensuring that players who go deep into singles draws also get a larger share of prize money.

Prize money

Prize money (men's and women's singles)

Below is the prize money of men's and women's singles main draw. Champion: $5,000,000. Runner-up: $2,500,000. Semi-finalists: $1,260,000. Quarter-finalists: $660,000. Round of 16: $400,000. Round of 32: $237,000. Round of 64: $154,000. Round of 128: $110,000

Prize pool

Prize pool compared to other Grand Slams

While the 2025 US Open has a record $90 million in prize money, the Australian Open offered $62.77 million this year, up 12% from 2024 The French Open had a prize money of $65.66 million, seeing a 5.21% increase from 2024. Meanwhile, Wimbledon had a 7% increase in the total prize pool, taking the tally to $73 million.