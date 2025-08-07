$90 million! US Open announces largest prize money pool
What's the story
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced that the 2025 US Open will be the first tennis tournament to offer over $90 million in total prize money. The increase is a whopping 20% from last year's record-breaking purse of $75 million. The move comes as part of USTA's commitment to enhance player compensation and support across all rounds of competition.
Increased payouts
Singles champions to take home $5 million each
The singles champions of the 2025 US Open will take home a whopping $5 million each, a massive 39% increase from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024. This makes it the biggest winning payout in tennis history. The year's final Grand Slam will also see a double-digit percentage increases for all rounds, ensuring that players who go deep into singles draws also get a larger share of prize money.
Prize money
Prize money (men's and women's singles)
Below is the prize money of men's and women's singles main draw. Champion: $5,000,000. Runner-up: $2,500,000. Semi-finalists: $1,260,000. Quarter-finalists: $660,000. Round of 16: $400,000. Round of 32: $237,000. Round of 64: $154,000. Round of 128: $110,000
Prize pool
Prize pool compared to other Grand Slams
While the 2025 US Open has a record $90 million in prize money, the Australian Open offered $62.77 million this year, up 12% from 2024 The French Open had a prize money of $65.66 million, seeing a 5.21% increase from 2024. Meanwhile, Wimbledon had a 7% increase in the total prize pool, taking the tally to $73 million.