$90 million! US Open announces largest prize money pool

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced that the 2025 US Open will be the first tennis tournament to offer over $90 million in total prize money. The increase is a whopping 20% from last year's record-breaking purse of $75 million. The move comes as part of USTA's commitment to enhance player compensation and support across all rounds of competition.

Increased payouts Singles champions to take home $5 million each The singles champions of the 2025 US Open will take home a whopping $5 million each, a massive 39% increase from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024. This makes it the biggest winning payout in tennis history. The year's final Grand Slam will also see a double-digit percentage increases for all rounds, ensuring that players who go deep into singles draws also get a larger share of prize money.

Prize money Prize money (men's and women's singles) Below is the prize money of men's and women's singles main draw. Champion: $5,000,000. Runner-up: $2,500,000. Semi-finalists: $1,260,000. Quarter-finalists: $660,000. Round of 16: $400,000. Round of 32: $237,000. Round of 64: $154,000. Round of 128: $110,000