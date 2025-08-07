IPL: MS Dhoni addresses future with CSK, makes big statement

MS Dhoni , the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, has addressed the speculation surrounding his future with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Speaking at a recent event, he said that while he may not be playing for long, he will always remain part of CSK's camp. "Me and CSK, we are together," Dhoni said. "You know, even for the next 15-20 years. I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years."

Long-term commitment Dhoni's unwavering loyalty to CSK Dhoni, who turned 44 last month, has been the face of CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008. Under his captaincy, the franchise has won five titles. Although he stepped down from captaincy in 2024 and handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni's loyalty toward CSK remains unwavering. "It's not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey," he said at the event.

Personal growth Dhoni on personal growth through CSK experience Dhoni also reflected on how his relationship with CSK has helped him grow as a person and cricketer. "I feel the relationship over the years has grown. It helped me improve as a person. It helped me improve as a cricketer," he said. The veteran cricketer's commitment to CSK is evident in his words, even after a woeful season where they finished last in the standings.

Team performance Learning from mistakes for CSK Reflecting on CSK's recent performances, Dhoni said, "Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark." He stressed on learning from mistakes and improving. The 2025 season was particularly tough for CSK as they won only four of their 14 matches. Notably, Dhoni led CSK in place of the injured Gaikwad. He took over after the first five matches.