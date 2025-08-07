IPL: MS Dhoni addresses future with CSK, makes big statement
What's the story
MS Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, has addressed the speculation surrounding his future with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Speaking at a recent event, he said that while he may not be playing for long, he will always remain part of CSK's camp. "Me and CSK, we are together," Dhoni said. "You know, even for the next 15-20 years. I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years."
Long-term commitment
Dhoni's unwavering loyalty to CSK
Dhoni, who turned 44 last month, has been the face of CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008. Under his captaincy, the franchise has won five titles. Although he stepped down from captaincy in 2024 and handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni's loyalty toward CSK remains unwavering. "It's not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey," he said at the event.
Personal growth
Dhoni on personal growth through CSK experience
Dhoni also reflected on how his relationship with CSK has helped him grow as a person and cricketer. "I feel the relationship over the years has grown. It helped me improve as a person. It helped me improve as a cricketer," he said. The veteran cricketer's commitment to CSK is evident in his words, even after a woeful season where they finished last in the standings.
Team performance
Learning from mistakes for CSK
Reflecting on CSK's recent performances, Dhoni said, "Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark." He stressed on learning from mistakes and improving. The 2025 season was particularly tough for CSK as they won only four of their 14 matches. Notably, Dhoni led CSK in place of the injured Gaikwad. He took over after the first five matches.
IPL 2026
Will Dhoni feature in IPL 2026?
Following IPL 2025, it was reported that Dhoni is not done yet. Although the 44-year-old has kept his availability a secret, it is likely that he will play the 2026 season. Dhoni, who batted at even No. 9, finished the 2025 season with 196 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 135.17. Dhoni, known for his finishing skills, failed to do so on quite a few occasions.