Who's Daniel Jackson, who formed 'new country' with 400 citizens 

Daniel Jackson, a 20-year-old Australian, has declared himself president of the Free Republic of Verdis, a self-proclaimed micronation in a disputed territory between Croatia and Serbia. The territory is located on a 125-acre forest along the Danube River and is known on maps as "pocket three." Neither Croatia nor Serbia officially recognizes it due to an ongoing border dispute.

Origin story How Jackson started Verdis Jackson, who was born on December 7, 2004, in Upper Ferntree Gully, Australia, first conceived the idea of Verdis when he was just 14. "It was just a bit of an experiment at first with a few mates. We have all dreamed of creating something crazy," Jackson said. By the age of 18, he had formalized his vision and declared independence for Verdis on May 30, 2019.

Nation-building What to know about Verdis Under Jackson's leadership, Verdis has developed its own flag, basic constitution, and cabinet of ministers. The micronation now boasts around 400 "citizens" globally. English, Croatian, and Serbian are its official languages, while the Euro is used as currency. Access to this territory is only possible by boat from Osijek in Croatia.

Diplomatic endeavors Jackson's battle with Croatian authorities Since becoming president, Jackson has focused on getting international recognition and funding for Verdis. However, his efforts have been met with resistance from Croatian authorities. In October 2023, Croatian police detained and deported several supporters of Verdis, including Jackson himself. He claims to be banned for life from entering Croatia after this incident.