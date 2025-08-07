Putin will visit India soon, says NSA Doval from Moscow 

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval , who is in Moscow, said on Thursday. "We have got a special, long relationship, and we value this relationship. We have had high-level engagement, and these high-level engagements have contributed very substantially. We are very excited...to learn about the visit...I think the dates are almost finalized now," the NSA said. Russian news agency Interfax, quoting Doval, said Putin will visit India in late August.

Source Doval arrived in Moscow on Wednesday Doval arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for crucial meetings with senior Russian officials. This visit comes as tensions rise between India and the United States over India's oil purchases from Russia. "The timing of this visit sends a clear message to the US and the European Union — India is an independent power and will pursue its national interests first," a senior source told CNN-News18.

Tariff tensions US imposes highest tariff on India On Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, taking the overall tariff to 50%. The new tariff rate will come into effect on 27 August. "It is...extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," India's External Affairs Ministry said in response. "India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," it added.

Upcoming visit Jaishankar to visit Russia after Doval's visit After Doval's visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be visiting Russia for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC-TEC) meeting. The IRIGC-TEC is the main body for overseeing bilateral trade and cooperation between India and Russia. The last time India hosted the commission's meeting was in November 2024. Now it's Russia's turn to hold the talks.