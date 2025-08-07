6-year-old punched, called 'dirty Indian' in racist attack in Ireland  

A six-year-old Indian-origin girl was allegedly attacked by a group of children in Waterford City, Ireland , in what appeared to be a racist attack. The victim, identified as Nia Naveen, was reportedly playing outside her home when the incident occurred. Her mother Anupa Achuthan said the attackers called her daughter "dirty" and told her to "go back to India."

Assault specifics Mother doesn't want punishment for attackers Achuthan, a nurse who has lived in Ireland for eight years, detailed the attack to the Irish Mirror. She said her daughter was punched in the face and neck, had her hair twisted, and was hit on her private parts with a bicycle. "It was around 7.30pm and she was playing inside the house. She wanted to play outside and go cycling. She went out with her friends. I was supervising them just in front of the house," she recalled.

Incident 5 of them punched her in the face The mother said she felt no cause for alarm and went inside the house for a few minutes to feed her crying son. But after a minute or so, the little girl followed her, looking upset. "She started crying....She told me five of them punched her in the face. One of the boys pushed the bicycle wheel onto her private parts, and it was really sore. They said the F word and "Dirty Indian, go back to India," she added.

Citizenship concerns I feel like I don't belong here anymore: Achuthan When Achuthan went out, she claimed the gang stared her down. Despite being granted Irish citizenship, Achuthan said she feels like she doesn't belong in the country anymore. "This is my second country. I am so happy to be an Irish citizen, but now I feel that I don't belong here." "I am a nurse; I am doing my best to take care of people... I changed my citizenship, but still we are called dirty people," she said.

New residence Concern for daughter's safety after attack The Naveen family had recently moved into their home in January. Achuthan said her daughter was happy with new friends and places to play until the incident. "Now I am really upset because she told me last night she was crying in bed and is really upset to play outside," Achuthan said, expressing her concern for her daughter's safety after the attack.