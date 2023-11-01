David Willey to retire from international cricket: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:47 pm Nov 01, 202302:47 pm

David Willey will retire from international cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England's David Willey is set to retire from international cricket after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Willey's decision comes a week after England announced their new central contracts. Notably, Willey, who is part of the World Cup squad in India, wasn't given a deal. The left-arm pacer has played 70 ODIs and 43 T20Is since making his England debut in 2015. Here's more.

I never wanted this day to come, says Willey

"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy I've only dreamed of playing for England," Willey said. "So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup," he added.

Decoding Willey's ODI career in stats

In 70 ODIs, Willey has claimed 94 scalps at an average of 30.34. He has four four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul with the best of 5/30. Willey has claimed 15-plus wickets against two nations Australia (15) and Sri Lanka (21) respectively. As per ESPNcricinfo, Willey owns 65 scalps at home, 21 away (home of opposition), and eight at neutral venues.

Willey has five scalps in the ongoing World Cup

Willey has played three matches in the ongoing World Cup. He has claimed five scalps, including a three-fer versus India in the previous assignment. Before that, he picked up 2/30 versus Sri Lanka.

A look at Willey's T20I career

In 43 T20Is, Willey owns 51 scalps at 23.13. He is one of the five England bowlers with 50-plus wickets in T20Is. Willey has 20 scalps at home, 18 away (home of opposition), and 13 at neutral venues.

Willey has been a top T20 player

Willey will continue to ply his trade in various T20 leagues. He owns 270 T20 scalps at 22.82. Willey owns four four-wicket hauls with the best of 4/7. His economy rate reads 7.88. With the bat, Willey owns 3,720 runs at 23.54. He has hammered two T20 centuries and 14 fifties.