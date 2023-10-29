World Cup, India vs England: Jos Buttler elects to field

By Parth Dhall 01:37 pm Oct 29, 202301:37 pm

Lucknow is hosting the match

India and England, with contrasting fates, square off in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far, while the reigning champions have now lost their last three matches on the bounce. Meanwhile, the Three Lions are fighting for survival. England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to field.

Both captains field unchanged sides

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have met each other in 106 matches, and India hold a slight edge over England. India have registered 57 wins while England prevailed 44 times. Three matches have ended inconclusive along with two ties. In eight World Cup matches England have won four to India's three victories along with a tie. India have lost their only ODI in Lucknow.

Here are the stadium stats

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has witnessed 12 ODI matches where teams bowling first have won nine games. 229 reads the average score batting first. South Africa's 311/7 against Australia in this ODI World Cup is the highest total here in Lucknow. India's only ODI match here ended in a defeat against SA. The Proteas registered a nine-run win in a 40-over match.

Here are the approaching milestones

Kohli (966) needs 34 more runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs this year. He (1,384) needs 22 runs to overtake David Warner's ODI World Cup tally of 1,405. Root is 29 runs shy of reaching 6,500 ODI runs. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler needs 82 runs to touch 5,000 runs in ODIs. Mohammed Shami needs three wickets to surpass Allan Donald's World Cup wickets tally (38).