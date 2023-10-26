England register their lowest ODI World Cup score versus SL

By Rajdeep Saha 05:15 pm Oct 26, 2023

England registered their lowest ODI World Cup score versus Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@OfficialSLC)

England registered their lowest ODI World Cup score versus Sri Lanka in match number 25 in Bengaluru. England's poor returns with the bat continued as they folded for 156 in just 33.2 overs. Sri Lanka were solid with the ball and made use of the surface as England lacked a plan and identity. Lack of form hurt the Englishmen as SL need 157.

England score 59/2 in the PP overs (1-10)

England scored 59 runs in the first powerplay (overs 1-10) for the loss of two wickets. England were off to a solid start as the openers added 44 runs from six overs with Dawid Malan on the charge. In the 7th over, Malan edged a cross-seamer from Angelo Mathews to the keeper. And then, a terrible mix-up saw Joe Root get run out.

England were reduced to 85/5

Sri Lanka were on the money, giving away just nine in the first three. In the 14th over, Jonny Bairstow fell prey to a poor shot. He looked a bit subdued and tried to clear the infield. Jos Buttler, who is undergoing poor form, nicked a delivery to Kusal Mendis behind. Liam Livingstone also departed next, leaving England on 85/5.

Stokes fights with a 43-run knock

Ben Stokes was the only player, who showed a bit of character. He stitched a 37-run stand alongside Moeen Ali. Stokes took his time and played as per the situation but just when he tried to go big, he ended up falling for 43. He smashed six fours in a 73-ball knock. Stokes was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara in the 31st over.

Sri Lanka shine with the ball

Sri Lankan bowlers were terrific. After a poor start, it was Mathews who set the tone with his medium pace. Maheesh Theekshana dried England's flow of runs, conceding 21 from 8.2 overs (one scalp). Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowlers as Kasun Rajitha also made his presence felt. SL bowlers were also helped by some poor shot-making from England.

Do you know?

England have recorded their 13th score of under 200 in ODI World Cups. Meanwhile, England also posted the lowest team total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, breaking the previous unwanted record set by India (168).