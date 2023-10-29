ICC Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Statistical preview

Both sides have two wins and three defeats (Source: X/@ICC)

Match 30 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will see the battle between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this fixture on October 30. Both sides have two wins and three defeats and the loser of the upcoming might be all but out of the semi-final race. Here we look at the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 11 times in ODIs with SL leading the head-to-head record 7-3 (NR: 1). Earlier this year, SL beat the Afghan team 2-1 in a home ODI series. The Lankans also defeated Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match last month. The two sides have met twice in ODI WCs before and the Lankans emerged winners on both occasions.

Here are the stadium stats

Teams batting first have won four of the eight ODIs played in Pune with the average first innings score being 300. India own the highest successful chase at this venue, 351 versus England in 2017. No total of 280 or less has been successfully defended at this venue. Neither Sri Lanka nor Afghanistan have played an ODI at this venue.

Mendis can get to 3,500 ODI runs

SL skipper Kusal Mendis owns 3,444 ODI runs and is 56 shy of the 3,500-run mark. Meanwhile, he can also get past 900 runs at neutral venues, having slammed 1,651 at home and 936 away (home of opposition). Mendis is Lanka's second-highest scorer in 2023 with 828 runs and can surpass the mark of 900.

Rahmat Shah can script history

Having scored 3,419 runs at 36.37, Rahmat Shah can become the first Afghanistan batter to complete 3,500 runs in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, team skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (1,943) can become the sixth Afghanistan batter to get to 2,000 ODI runs. Mohammad Nabi (98) can become the first Afghanistan batter to accomplish 100 sixes in the format.

These SL batters are in fine form

With 1062 runs at 48.27, Pathum Nissanka is SL's highest run-getter in ODIs this year. He averages 48.27 in 2023. Skipper Mendis has smoked 14 sixes in the ongoing tournament, most for a SL batter. Sadeera Samarawickrama has raced to 772 runs in 2023 at an excellent average of 51.46.

100 ODI wickets loading for Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman needs three scalps to become the fourth Afghanistan bowler to accomplish 100 ODI wickets. 18 of his wickets have come in 2023 at 39.22 Rashid Khan (15 wickets at 37.46), Mohammad Nabi (13 wickets at 37.30), and Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets at 37.35) have also been among the wickets in 2023.

50 ODI wickets loading for Theekshana

Star spinner Maheesh Theekshana can get to 50 wickets in the ODI format. He needs three scalps to get the feat. His teammate and star batter Charith Asalanka (1,421) can get to 1,500 runs in the format. The in-form Samarawickrama needs 90 runs to get to 1,000 runs in ODIs.