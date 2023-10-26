Dubai likely to host IPL 2024 auction: Details here

Dubai likely to host IPL 2024 auction: Details here

By Parth Dhall 02:33 pm Oct 26, 2023

According to a Cricbuzz report, the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is likely to be held in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has narrowed down a window for the same (between December 15 and 19). Notably, the IPL auction will precede the one for the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to be held on December 9.

Why does this story matter?

Although the BCCI is yet to formally notify the franchises, it is understood that the IPL auction will take place in Dubai. Notably, Istanbul was on the cricket board's standby list for last year's auction, but Kochi finally held the event. The one-day mini-auction took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, Kerala, on December 23.

What about the trade window?

Although the IPL trading window is currently open, the exchange of players among the franchises has been limited so far. The upcoming edition will mark the end of the three-year window, which means the one for the 2025 season will be a mega auction. Therefore, the ongoing trade window will hardly witness any significant moves from the franchises.

CSK won a record-equaling fifth IPL title

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a record-breaking fifth IPL title in May after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final. The Yellow Army won on the final ball as Ravindra Jadeja smashed a title-winning boundary. They chased down a revised target of 171 after rain interrupted play. With this, Dhoni became just the second captain to win five IPL titles.

Details on WPL 2024

As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI is yet to announce the venue and dates for the Women's Premier League auction to the owners. The event is expected to be held on December 9. It has been learned that the league will likely be scheduled for February 2024. Notably, the Indian women's cricket team has international assignments until mid-January.