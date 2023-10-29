ICC World Cup, IND vs ENG: Weather and pitch report

ICC World Cup, IND vs ENG: Weather and pitch report

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:55 am Oct 29, 202308:55 am

The Lucknow pitch is generally low and slow (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India is eyeing its sixth win on the trot as they meet England in Match 29 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While India are the only team in the tournament who are yet to taste defeat, the reigning champions England have now lost three matches on the bounce. The Brits have lacked in several departments. Here's the pitch and weather report.

Here are the track conditions

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this affair on Sunday (October 29). The pitch here is generally low and slow and assists spinners. Fast bowlers are also expected to get some assistance early on. Batters, who have built their innings patiently, have managed to score runs. The toss-winning skipper is likely to choose bowling first.

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast for Lucknow on the match day suggests a cricket-friendly atmosphere. As per Accuweather, there are no chances of rain during the day though the cloud cover will be 13 percent. Humidity levels are expected to hover around 30 percent. The temperature is predicted to decrease to 18 degrees Celsius in the evening time.

Here are the stadium stats

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has witnessed 12 ODI matches where teams bowling first have won nine games. 229 reads the average score batting first. South Africa's 311/7 against Australia in this ODI World Cup is the highest team total here. India's only ODI match here ended in a defeat against SA. The Proteas registered a nine-run win in a 40-over match last year.

Here are the probable XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami. England's probable XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C & WK, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.