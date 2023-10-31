Revisiting the iconic World Cup duels between NZ and SA

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:54 pm Oct 31, 202305:54 pm

Grant Elliott's heroics helped NZ win the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-finals over SA

New Zealand will lock horns against high-flying South Africa in Match 32 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. The MCA Stadium will host the match on November 1 from 2:00 PM IST. It is a battle between two of the top three teams. While the Kiwis lost the last two games, SA are coming off three successive wins.

Donald, Cronje helped SA win against NZ in 1996 WC

SA scripted their first win over NZ in the ODI World Cup in 1996. Batting first, the Kiwis were restricted to 177/9 courtesy of Allan Donald's figures of 3/34. In reply, SA also lost five wickets, but captain Hansie Cronje's crucial 78-run knock helped them chase down the total in 37.3 overs. They won the match by five wickets.

Ton-up Fleming helped SA stage a dominant win over NZ

The Kiwis registered a nine-wicket victory over the Proteas in the 2003 ODI World Cup. SA amassed a big total of 306/6 courtesy of Herschelle Gibbs's mammoth 143-run knock. In reply, NZ openers Stephen Fleming and Craig McMillan added 89 runs. The chase was interrupted by rain, but Fleming (134*) and Nathan Astle were unfazed as they reached the revised total in 36.5 overs.

SA's second ODI World Cup win over NZ in 1999

SA's second win over NZ came in the 1999 ODI World Cup in Birmingham. The Proteas batted brilliantly, with Gary Kirsten (82), Gibbs (91) and Jacques Kallis (53*) slamming fifties. They posted 287/5. In reply, the Kiwis never had that intent and were restricted for 213/8. Kallis, Cronje, and Lance Klusener claimed two wickets each to register a 74-run victory over the Kiwis.

Williamson's heroics against SA in the 2019 ODI World Cup

NZ registered a crucial win over the Proteas in the 2019 World Cup. SA posted a total of 241/6 with fifties from Hashim Amla (55)and Rassie van der Dussen (67*). Lockie Ferguson returned with 3/59. In reply, Kane Williamson slammed a match-winning 106*-run knock to guide NZ to a four-wicket win. Colin de Grandhomme's 47-ball 60 also accelerated NZ's chase.

NZ prevailed over SA in the semi-finals of 2015 WC

NZ were exceptional in the chase to beat SA in the semi-finals of the 2015 ODI World Cup. With fifties from Faf du Plessis (82) and AB de Villiers (65*), SA posted a challenge total of 281/5. In reply, NZ chased it down in the final over as Grant Elliott (84*) struck Dale Steyn. Corey Anderson also slammed a crucial fifty.