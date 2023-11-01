World Cup: Shafique, Zaman record second-highest partnership against Bangladesh

The Pakistan openers added 128 runs against Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan Cricket Team defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to get back to winning ways in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. The Men in Green chased down Bangladesh's total of 204 in only 32.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique slammed crucial fifties to help Pakistan cruise through. The openers added a solid partnership to make the chase comfortable. Here's more.

Pakistan's second-highest partnership against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup

Zaman and Shafique added a 128-run opening partnership, which is Pakistan's second-highest stand against the Bangla Tigers in the ODI World Cup. They surpassed Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez's 66-run stand from the 2019 World Cup. However, they fell short of Babar Azam and Imam's 157-run partnership for the second wicket at Lord's in the 2019 World Cup clash.

Second-most century partnerships for Pakistan in a World Cup edition

Pakistan have registered the second-most century partnership (4) in the 2023 World Cup in their team's history. Most century partnerships for Pakistan in a World Cup edition: 5 in 1992, 4 in 2023, 3 in 1987, 3 in 1999, 3 in 2011, 3 in 2019.

Fourth-highest opening partnership for Pakistan in ODI World Cups

Zaman and Shafique's 128-run partnership is Pakistan's fourth-highest opening stand in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Saeed Anwar and Wajahatullah Wasti's 194-run partnership against NZ from the 1999 WC is still at the top followed by Majid Khan and Sadiq Mohammad's 159-run stand which came against SL in 1975. Shafique and Imam's 134-run partnership against Australia in this World Cup is in third spot.

Fakhar Zaman hammered his 16th ODI fifty

Zaman gave Pakistan a flying start and denied the Bangladesh seamers any early breakthrough. Unlike his recent few innings, Zaman showcased his attacking strokes. He tore apart the Bangladesh bowlers with a flurry of sixes. Zaman hammered a 74-ball 81. The dasher owns 3,365 runs in 80 ODIs at an average of 45.47. Besides 16 fifties, he has slammed 10 centuries in this format.

Third fifty for Shafique in the 2023 World Cup

Shafique is in tremendous form in the ongoing tournament. This was his third fifty and fourth fifty-plus score in the 2023 World Cup. He slammed a 69-ball 68 and was a crucial part of the opening partnership. The youngster has amassed 412 runs in 10 ODIs at an average of 41.20. Overall this was his fourth ODI fifty while hammering a solitary ton.

Fakhar Zaman scripted this sixes record

Zaman slammed seven sixes during his 81-run knock. Most sixes hit by a Pakistan batter in a WC innings: Imran Nazir - 8 vs Zimbabwe in 2007 Zaman - 7 vs Bangladesh in 2023 Iftikhar Ahmed - 4 vs Afghanistan in 2023.

How did the game panned out?

Bangladesh were reduced to 38/3 after electing to bat. Shaheen Afridi's brilliant new-ball spell worked wonders. Litton Das (45) and Mahmudullah (56) got Bangladesh past 100, but the partnership didn't last long. Shakib Al Hasan smashed a 43 before Bangladesh perished for 204. For Pakistan, Shafique and Zaman made the run-chase one-sided. They won by seven wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took all three wickets.