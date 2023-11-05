Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Decoding his best knocks (ICC events)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Decoding his best knocks (ICC events)

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:44 am Nov 05, 202309:44 am

Virat Kohli has 78 international centuries to his name (Source: X/@BCCI)

Arguably the finest batter of this generation, Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday (November 5). Born in 1988, the batting stalwart has made and shattered a host of records in his illustrious career so far and he is not likely to slow down any time soon. On the occasion of his special day, let's revisit his best knocks in ICC events.

Chase master saves the day for Team India

India beat Australia to bag a place in the semi-final of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. Australia compiled 160/6 before reducing India to 94/4 in 14 overs. The chase looked impossible given the circumstances. Kohli rose to the occasion, smacking 16 runs in the 18th and 19th overs, propelling India to a win with a sublime-looking 51-ball 82*.

A stunning ton in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The veteran hammered a stunning ton against Pakistan in Adelaide at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. After losing Rohit Sharma early, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan added a crucial partnership before the former continued his onslaught alongside Suresh Raina. Kohli slammed a 126-ball 107 which helped India finish at 300/7. The Indian bowlers did the rest to register a win by 76 runs.

The majestic 84* against Pakistan

Kohli slammed a majestic half-century in a crucial 2022 ICC T20 World Cup match versus Pakistan. His innings helped India win the match on the final delivery. Kohli, who racked up an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, rated this innings as his best in T20Is. He slammed Haris Rauf for two successive sixes in the penultimate over as India chased down 160.

Heroics in the 2014 T20 WC semi-final

It was the semi-final of the 2014 T20 WC and India were chasing 173 against South Africa in Dhaka. Kohli, who arrived at three, paced his knock to perfection as the required rate was always under control. He smashed the likes of Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir en route to his unbeaten 72 off 44 balls. India won the game by six wickets.

An 85 in tough circumstances against Australia

Kohli played a match-winning knock in India's 2023 WC opener against Australia in Chennai. Notably, India were 2/3 while chasing 200 on a tricky surface. While Kohli was watchful in the initial overs, he kept finding boundaries at regular intervals. He smashed a 116-ball 85, having shared a century stand with KL Rahul. His brilliance powered India to a six-wicket triumph.