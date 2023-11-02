Decoding the lowest ODI scores posted by Sri Lanka

By Rajdeep Saha 11:25 pm Nov 02, 202311:25 pm

India bundled out SL for a paltry 55 in just 19.4 overs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Sri Lanka were stunned by India in match number 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. India, who booked their spot in the semis of the 2023 World Cup, bundled out Lanka for a paltry 55 in just 19.4 overs. India won the match by 302 runs, having posted 357/8 earlier. Lankans have a habit of collapsing. We decode their lowest scores.

43 versus South Africa in 2012

In the first ODI of Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa in 2012, the hosts posted a commendable 301/8. Hashim Amla scored a fine 112. Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers chipped in with fifties. In response, the Lankans folded for just 43 in 20.1 overs. Kosala Kulasekara was the lone batter with double digits (19). For SA, Morne Morkel claimed a four-wicket haul.

50 vs India in 2023

Sri Lanka were left shell-shocked by Mohammed Siraj's burst of wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo. Dasun Shanaka's men were wiped out for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs. Siraj recorded the best figures in ODIs for India against Sri Lanka, taking 6/21. India got the job done (51/0) in 6.1 overs, extending their Asia Cup title wins in ODIs.

55 vs India in 2023

The Lankans didn't learn from the previous outing (Asia Cup final) and paid the price once again versus India. The hosts saw Gill and Kohli add 189 runs before Shreyas floored the Lankans with 82. Dilshan Madushanka took five wickets for SL. SL were off to a poor start, being reduced to 3/4. Mohammed Shami took 5/18, helping India reach the 2023 WC semis.

55 vs WI in 1986

Sri Lanka saw West Indies post 248/5 in 45 overs in Sharjah in the 1986 Champions Trophy. Gordon Greenidge (67) and Richie Richardson (109) helped their side post a decent total on the board. The Lankans were never in the chase, losing wickets at key junctures. Only two players surpassed 10 runs. Courtney Walsh claimed 5/1 in 4.3 overs. He bowled three maidens.

67 versus England in 2014

Sri Lanka's batting let them down in the third ODI during their tour of England in 2014. Batting first in Manchester, the visitors were folded for a score of 67. Kumar Sangakkara scored 13 (highest) as SL were folded in 24 overs. For England, Chris Jordan claimed a fifer. In response, England sealed a 10-wicket win. Alastair Cook and Ian Bell remained unscathed.