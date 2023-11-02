World Cup 2023, semi-finals: A look at the qualification scenarios

1/7

Sports 3 min read

World Cup 2023, semi-finals: A look at the qualification scenarios

By Parth Dhall 09:58 pm Nov 02, 202309:58 pm

India have reached the World Cup 2023 semi-finals (Image source: X/@BCCI)

As of now, all 10 teams have featured in at least six matches in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. India, being the only unbeaten side, have qualified for the semi-finals after beating Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, second-placed South Africa already have one foot in the semis. Here we present the qualification scenarios for the semi-finals as the race heats up.

2/7

Top-placed India reach the semis

As mentioned, India have reached the World Cup 2023 semi-finals after beating Sri Lanka. They have won each of their seven encounters so far, claiming 14 points. The Men in Blue have beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka as of now. India top the table with a Net Run Rate of +2.102.

3/7

SA require a win to reach the semis

South Africa follow top-placed India in the standings. The Proteas, with six wins, already have one foot in the semis. Their only defeat came against the Netherlands, which was an upset. South Africa, who have broken several records, have beaten Sri Lanka, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. They will next face the mighty Indians in Kolkata.

4/7

Scenarios for Australia and New Zealand

Australia, who endured two defeats first up, have bounced back and catapulted to third place. They would want to win their remaining three matches to go through (vs England, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh). Meanwhile, New Zealand have slumped to the third spot after facing three successive defeats. Like Australia, the Kiwis need to win their remaining matches. However, NZ now have only two matches.

5/7

Pakistan can topple New Zealand

Pakistan can go above NZ as the two teams are set to clash on November 4. NZ and Pakistan have eight and six points, respectively, from seven matches. Besides winning the match, Pakistan will have to improve their NRR to surpass NZ. NZ will then play Sri Lanka, while Pakistan's final match is against England. Needless to say, Pakistan need to win both encounters.

6/7

Does Afghanistan have a chance?

Afghanistan would back NZ to beat Pakistan. Both Afghanistan and Pakistan have six points each, but the former have three matches remaining. The Afghans can still attain 12 points by winning their three encounters. Pakistan, who have played seven matches, don't have this luxury. Afghanistan can reach the semis even if NZ win both their matches, given their NRR doesn't take a hit.

7/7

What about the other sides?

While Bangladesh have been knocked out of the tournament, Sri Lanka (four points), Netherlands (four), and England (two) will likely fail to reach the semis. England have the worst NRR among these teams (-1.652).