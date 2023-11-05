World Cup, IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma elects to bat

1/5

Sports 2 min read

World Cup, IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma elects to bat

By Parth Dhall 01:44 pm Nov 05, 202301:44 pm

India remain unbeaten, with seven wins (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India will look to continue their winning run when they face upbeat South Africa in match number 37 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. The hosts have been the only unscathed team in this tournament, while the Proteas suffered only one defeat (to the Netherlands). Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat in the top-of-the-table clash.

2/5

Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Gerald Coetzee in SA's XI

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

3/5

Eden Gardens to host the clash

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match on November 5 from 2:00pm IST. Teams batting first have won 21 out of 37 ODIs played here. 240 reads the average first-innings total. India have won 13 out of 22 ODIs here, while their 404/5 against SL in 2014 is the highest total. India defended the lowest ODI score (195) here against SA (1993).

4/5

A look at the head-to-head records

These two teams have met each other a total of 90 times in ODIs. SA have a massive advantage over the Men in Blue with 50 victories, while India registered 37 wins. Three matches ended without a result. They have faced each other five times in the ODI World Cup, with the Proteas winning three matches. However, India won in the last two meetings.

5/5

Rohit Sharma averages 96 in ODIs at the Eden Gardens

Rohit has a love affair with the Eden Gardens as he enjoys batting there. He has amassed 288 runs from three ODIs here averaging 96. Most of those runs came in the record-breaking 264-run knock against SL in 2014. In ODI World Cups, Rohit has compiled 1,380 runs from 24 matches at 62.72, slamming seven centuries and five fifties (SR: 101.84).