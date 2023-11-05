Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Punjab vs Baroda: Statistical preview

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Punjab vs Baroda: Statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:25 am Nov 05, 202311:25 am

Baroda have won two SMAT titles.

The final of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will see the battle between Punjab and Baroda. The two teams have enjoyed a great run in the ongoing competition and would be raring to lift the illustrious title. While Baroda have won two SMAT titles, Punjab finished runners-up twice, both times losing to Gujarat. Here we look at the statistical preview.

2/6

Decoding Punjab's journey to the final

Punjab topped Group C with six wins and a solitary defeat, earning 24 points. They lost to Saurashtra in their first group game. After that, they have won seven games on the bounce. Punjab defeated Uttar Pradesh by five wickets in the quarter-finals. In the semi-final, they beat Delhi by six wickets. Against Andhra, they registered the highest total of 275/6 in SMAT's history.

3/6

Decoding Baroda's journey to the final

Led by Krunal Pandya, Baroda finished third in Group A behind Mumbai and Hyderabad. They won five out of six matches, earning 20 points. However, they avenged their three-run defeat against Mumbai in the group stage with a three-wicket win over them in the quarter-finals. They thrashed Assam by six wickets in the semi-final to set up a finale with Punjab.

4/6

Here are the stadium stats

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host this duel on November 6 (4:30pm IST). As per ESPNcricinfo, chasing teams have won 92 of the 146 T20 matches here while losing 51 (Tied: 3). 8.13 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. Notably, Punjab will have the home advantage in this encounter.

5/6

A look at Punjab's key players

With 485 runs at a strike rate of 193.22, Abhishek Sharma is the second-highest run-getter at the event. Anmolpreet Singh has struck 242 runs in the season at a sensational strike rate of 177.94. With 16 wickets at an economy of 8.67, Siddarth Kaul is Punjab's leading wicket-taker in the competition. Harpreet Brar has clocked 14 wickets at an economy of 7.05.

6/6

A look at Baroda's key players

Skipper Krunal Pandya has led the team from the front, accumulating 278 runs at 69.50. He has also claimed six wickets at a tremendous economy rate of 5.82. Atit Sheth is the third-leading wicket-taker in this season, taking 17 wickets at an economy of 6.7. Lukman Meriwala has also fared brilliantly, scalping 14 wickets at an economy of 6.