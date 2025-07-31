Why Trump's tariffs on India's electronics exports have been delayed

India's electronics sector, including Apple 's suppliers, has been given a two-week respite from the proposed 25% tariffs by the US . The Section 232 tariffs, which cover electronic products like smartphones and laptops, are still under review amid ongoing bilateral negotiations. This development comes after US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping duty on all Indian goods starting tomorrow.

Tariff implications Exemption still stands for now The Section 232 tariffs had previously exempted smartphones, laptops, and semiconductors from a 10% baseline tariff imposed in April. "That exemption still stands for now, and discussions are ongoing," a government official said to Moneycontrol. The official clarified that until the Section 232 tariffs are officially announced, the exports of smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Motorola to the US won't be affected.

Tariff uncertainty Officials working to shield electronics exports It remains unclear if the proposed 25% duty shall be levied on top of an existing 10% tariff. Nevertheless, officials are working to shield electronics exports, particularly the high-value items like smartphones and laptops, from its full impact. "The review is ongoing and is expected to be concluded within two weeks," a second official said, adding that the industry is hopeful that smartphones and laptops will remain exempt.

Export challenges Trump's decision threatens India's iPhone export plans Trump's decision directly threatens India's plans to become a major global hub for iPhone exports. Apple, which has quickly increased local production through contract partners Foxconn and Tata Electronics, exported more than $5 billion worth of iPhones from India in the April-June quarter. This accounted for nearly 70% of the country's smartphone exports during that period.