Google finally launches Wear OS 6 with Material 3 design
What's the story
Google has announced upgrades for Wear OS 6 at the I/O 2025 developer conference, giving a major boost to smartwatches.
The new version brings Material 3 Expressive, a stylish yet intelligent design language.
It comes with dynamic theming capabilities, allowing the watch face and apps to change colors to match user preferences.
The update also promises up to 10% more battery life than its predecessor, Wear OS 5.
User experience
Wear OS 6 enhances user experience with new features
Wear OS 6 features a new three-slot tile layout (title, main content, bottom slot) for a cleaner interface. The dynamic theming feature makes sure these tiles blend seamlessly with the watch face.
Notably, Google has also introduced "Edge Buttons" with this update to maximize space on smaller displays.
The latest version offers enhanced media controls like fast-forwarding, rewinding podcasts, giving users more control over listening.
Developer tools
New tools for developers
For developers, Google has introduced new Jetpack libraries (Wear Compose Material 3 and Wear ProtoLayout Material 3) to bring the latest designs into their apps.
The Wear OS 6 emulator is now available in Android Studio with codelabs and design kits to help you get started with your project.
This update also brings animated transitions and support for photo-based designs. A new API is also included in this version, making it easier to build watch face marketplaces.
New features
Wear OS 6 introduces new features for kids
Samsung is expanding its product range with the Galaxy Watch for Kids, a phone-free way for kids to stay connected safely, using Wear OS 6.
The feature, which comes as part of the Wear OS 6 update, will provide a secure platform for kids to communicate without the need of a smartphone.
Its full rollout is expected later this year, giving users an array of new features and enhancements.