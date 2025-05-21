May 21, 202501:15 am

What's the story

Google has announced upgrades for Wear OS 6 at the I/O 2025 developer conference, giving a major boost to smartwatches.

The new version brings Material 3 Expressive, a stylish yet intelligent design language.

It comes with dynamic theming capabilities, allowing the watch face and apps to change colors to match user preferences.

The update also promises up to 10% more battery life than its predecessor, Wear OS 5.