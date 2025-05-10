What's the story

A new ad fraud scheme, dubbed Kaleidoscope, is targeting millions of Android users by converting regular apps into profit-generating platforms for cybercriminals.

According to the IAS Threat Labs report, the scam is affecting over 2.5 million devices every month, with India alone accounting for 20% of that number.

The threat has also spread to Brazil, Indonesia, and the Philippines through unofficial app stores and direct download links from social media and messaging platforms.