What's the story

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is ready to bury the hatchet with Elon Musk. The two tech moguls have a complicated history; they co-founded OpenAI but are now rivals in the same field.

Just recently, they had a public spat over their previous criticism of Donald Trump. The feud started when Musk shared a tweet from Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham, praising Altman's efforts against Trump.

Graham wrote, "Few have done more than Sam Altman to defeat Trump."