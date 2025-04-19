Elon Musk to visit India later this year—What's on agenda
What's the story
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has revealed his plans to visit India later this year.
The announcement comes on the heels of a recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which Musk called an "honor."
During their Friday discussion, they touched upon several topics including technology and innovation.
The interaction highlights the increasing partnership between Indian government and Musk's companies.
Collaboration prospects
Musk and Modi discuss potential collaboration
In a post on X, Modi gave details of his conversation with Musk.
He said they discussed a range of issues, including those from their previous meeting in Washington D.C. earlier this year.
The Prime Minister emphasized the immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation, reiterating India's commitment to bolstering partnerships with the US in these fields.
India visit
Timing of Musk's India visit
Musk may visit India in the latter half of 2025 to officially launch Tesla.
The 2025 Model Y was recently seen testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and homologation for both Model Y and Model 3 is reportedly underway.
Tesla has secured showroom spots in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Delhi's Aerocity to attract urban premium buyers.
The EV giant is also hiring across sales, service, and operations, signalling a serious push to establish a strong presence in key cities.
Starlink
Musk may also push for Starlink launch in India
Musk's satellite internet service Starlink is also preparing to expand its footprint in India.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently held discussions with top Starlink officials to explore their technology, potential partnerships, and investment plans.
Although both Jio and Airtel have signed agreements with SpaceX for Starlink's broadband services, commercial rollout remains on hold.
The operations are awaiting key approvals from the Indian government, particularly on spectrum allocation and national security concerns.