Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a state-owned telecom operator in India, has defaulted on loans worth over ₹8,300 crore. The revelation was made in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company has failed to repay dues to a number of banks including Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank.