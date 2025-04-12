Musk, who also serves as Tesla's CEO, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman last year.

He accused the company of straying from its original mission - developing AI for humanity's benefit, not corporate profit.

The company and Altman have denied the allegations.

Now, the ex-employees argue that removing the non-profit's controlling role would fundamentally violate its mission by losing oversight over the for-profit AI development entity.