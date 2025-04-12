Former OpenAI employees support Elon Musk's lawsuit against restructuring
What's the story
A group of former OpenAI employees has submitted a legal brief supporting co-founder Elon Musk's lawsuit.
The suit seeks to maintain the non-profit's controlling role and prevent restructuring that would diminish its oversight.
The move comes as the artificial intelligence firm continues to be at the center of debates over its future direction, with investors pressuring it to change its structure.
Legal battle
Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI: A brief overview
Musk, who also serves as Tesla's CEO, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman last year.
He accused the company of straying from its original mission - developing AI for humanity's benefit, not corporate profit.
The company and Altman have denied the allegations.
Now, the ex-employees argue that removing the non-profit's controlling role would fundamentally violate its mission by losing oversight over the for-profit AI development entity.
Oversight significance
Importance of non-profit oversight emphasized by former employees
The ex-OpenAI employees, who worked in both technical and leadership roles at the company, emphasized the need for non-profit oversight in their federal court filing.
They claimed this control was essential to OpenAI's overall strategy.
During their time at the firm, executives repeatedly emphasized its importance in fulfilling OpenAI's mission and luring new talent inspired by its non-profit goals.
Company's stance
OpenAI's defense and future plans
OpenAI has defended its decision to remove the non-profit's controlling power, saying it needs to raise funds from investors.
The company argues that the non-profit division will retain a stake in OpenAI that will provide deep resources for carrying out its mission as the organization grows.
In a statement, OpenAI emphasized that this transition would not affect its mission: "Our Board has been very clear: our nonprofit isn't going anywhere and our mission will remain the same."