What's the story

Tesla has reportedly delayed the launch of its affordable EV in the United States.

The model, internally referred to as E41, is expected to be a stripped-down version of the popular Model Y.

US production for this lower-cost Model Y was originally scheduled for early 2025 but is now expected to kick off several months later than initially planned, Reuters reported.

The delay comes amid Tesla's broader strategy to address declining sales and increased competition in the electric vehicle market.