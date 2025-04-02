Democratic senator breaks record with 25-hour speech against Trump's policies
What's the story
Democratic US Senator Cory Booker has broken an all-time Senate record by speaking for 25 hours and four minutes.
The New Jersey lawmaker's speech started at 7:00pm ET on Monday and went on till Tuesday afternoon.
The marathon speech eclipsed the previous record held by segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who opposed civil rights legislation for 24 hours and 18 minutes in summer 1957.
Content
Booker's address: A critique of Trump and Musk
Booker's record-breaking speech was not a filibuster but a thorough critique of US President Donald Trump's administration.
The senator particularly focused on Trump's move to drastically cut down the size of the federal government while also criticizing billionaire advisor Elon Musk's involvement in the process.
"Our institutions are being recklessly and unconstitutionally attacked and even shattered," Booker said during his address.
Concerns
Activism and democratic institutions under threat
Activism was a major theme in Booker's speech, referring to the phrase "good trouble" made famous by late Democratic Representative John Lewis.
He accused Trump of threatening the US's democratic institutions, which he said are "recklessly and unconstitutionally attacked."
The senator also acknowledged his party's voters' frustration with Trump's conduct: he was "challenged by my own constituents to take risks."
Response
White House responds to Booker's criticism
Responding to Booker's speech, White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields dismissed the senator's criticism.
"Cory Booker is looking for another 'I am Spartacus' moment, but that didn't work for his failed presidential campaign," Fields said.
However, several of Booker's fellow Democrats praised his effort in delivering such a lengthy address and taking a stand against Trump and Musk's policies.
Impact
Booker's speech halts other Senate action
While Booker's lengthy address wasn't directed at any particular piece of legislation, it effectively stalled other Senate action.
The only breaks he took were when fellow Democrats came to the floor to ask him questions.
As Booker neared the end of his speech, the majority of his fellow Democrats took seats in the chamber, while Republican seats on the opposite side sat empty.