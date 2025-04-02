What's the story

Democratic US Senator Cory Booker has broken an all-time Senate record by speaking for 25 hours and four minutes.

The New Jersey lawmaker's speech started at 7:00pm ET on Monday and went on till Tuesday afternoon.

The marathon speech eclipsed the previous record held by segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who opposed civil rights legislation for 24 hours and 18 minutes in summer 1957.