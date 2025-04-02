Over 200 fall sick after norovirus outbreak on luxury cruise
What's the story
Over 200 people have become ill due to a norovirus outbreak on Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2 cruise ship.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that from the ship's combined 2,538 passengers and 1,232 crew, many have contracted the virus.
The Queen Mary 2 is on a round-trip voyage from Southampton, England, to the Eastern Caribbean.
Virus impact
Symptoms and initial outbreak details
The CDC confirmed that 224 passengers and 17 crew members on board the Queen Mary 2 have contracted norovirus, which causes diarrhea and vomiting.
The virus is also known as the Norwalk virus and is sometimes referred to as the winter vomiting disease.
The outbreak was reported on March 18 when the cruise ship docked in New York City, according to a tracking site called Cruise Mapper.
Company actions
Cunard's response and enhanced health protocols
Following the outbreak, Cunard has deep-cleaned the ship and is closely monitoring the health of passengers.
The company said, "Thanks to the swift response from our crew and the additional measures that we have in place, we are already seeing a reduction in reported cases."
The CDC also confirmed extra cleaning and disinfection procedures have been implemented on board.
Voyage details
Current location and itinerary of Queen Mary 2
Currently, the Queen Mary 2 is in the North West Atlantic Ocean and is en route to Southampton.
The cruise liner set sail from Southampton on March 8 for an Eastern Caribbean round-trip that will end on April 6.
It has docked at various ports, including St. Lucia Island, Barbados, and Dominica.
It holds the record for the longest passenger ship ever built.
Virus information
What is norovirus and how does it spread?
Norovirus is a highly contagious gastrointestinal disease that spreads quickly through direct contact with an infected person, eating contaminated food or drinks, or touching contaminated surfaces.
Dubbed the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug," it can affect people of all ages.
Though the symptoms subside within two to three days, infected people can continue to spread the virus for up to two weeks afterward.
Additional outbreaks
Other cruise ships affected by norovirus this month
However, the Queen Mary 2 isn't the only cruise ship to have been hit by a norovirus outbreak this month.
The Seabourn Encore has also witnessed a spike in cases, with 12 of its 461 passengers and 22 of its 405 crew members falling ill.
Just this year, the CDC has reported 12 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships, 10 of which were due to norovirus.