What's the story

As United States President Donald Trump gets ready to announce his much-anticipated "reciprocal tariffs" on Wednesday, countries and markets alike are gearing up for the impact.

The White House hasn't revealed anything about the size and the scope of these trade barriers, but they are expected to impact all US trade partners.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, "The president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices."