Dharmasthala case: Skeleton found at 6th site; first concrete evidence 

In a major breakthrough in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, partial human skeletal remains have been found at the sixth suspected burial site. This is the first site to yield concrete forensic evidence since the investigation began. The exhumation process was part of a larger probe based on allegations by a former sanitation worker who claimed he was forced to bury bodies of sexual assault victims over a period spanning nearly two decades, between 1998 and 2014.

SIT involvement Exhumation conducted by SIT The exhumation was carried out by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a forested area near the Netravati bathing ghat. The complainant, who had earlier identified specific locations for illegal burials, was present during the operation. Forensic experts Dr Jagadish Rao and Dr Rashmi from KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, were involved in scientifically recovering skeletal remains. India Today, citing sources, said the skeletal remains likely belonged to a man.

Evidence found PAN, ATM cards recovered from site The SIT dug nearly eight feet deep and 15 feet wide at the sixth site. Earlier works at the five sites had yielded no skeletal remains, making this discovery a significant breakthrough. Advocate N Manjunath, representing Sujatha Bhat (mother of missing medical student Ananya Bhat), acknowledged the SIT's progress. He said one PAN card and two ATM cards were recovered from the site—one in a male name and another in "Lakshmi."