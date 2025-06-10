What's the story

As of June 10, India has registered a total of 6,815 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the total, 324 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Karnataka topped the list with new cases at 136. Gujarat and Kerala followed closely with 129 and 96 new cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, no fresh cases were reported from seven regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura.