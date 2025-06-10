India reports 6,815 COVID-19 cases; 324 in just 24 hours
What's the story
As of June 10, India has registered a total of 6,815 active COVID-19 cases.
Of the total, 324 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Karnataka topped the list with new cases at 136. Gujarat and Kerala followed closely with 129 and 96 new cases, respectively.
Meanwhile, no fresh cases were reported from seven regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura.
Recovery and mortality
Over 7,600 recoveries recorded this year
Since January, India has seen a total of 7,644 patients recover from COVID-19, with 783 of these recoveries occurring in 24 hours.
The death toll for the same period stands at 68, including three new deaths reported on June 10.
Among the deceased was a 90-year-old woman from Delhi with respiratory acidosis who passed away due to comorbidities.
Other fatalities included a 44-year-old man in Jharkhand and a 79-year-old man in Kerala who succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia and sepsis.
State statistics
Mock drills underway across hospitals
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths this year at 18, followed by Kerala with 16 and Karnataka with nine.
In response to the rising cases, the central government has initiated mock drills across hospitals nationwide to assess readiness for potential surges.
These drills are designed to evaluate critical resources such as oxygen supply and ventilators.
Monitoring and evaluation
Surveillance teams monitoring ILI and SARI cases
State surveillance teams are also closely monitoring influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases.
An official source quoted by PTI stated, "Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5% of ILI cases as per guidelines."
To further evaluate the situation and preparedness, technical review meetings were conducted on June 2 and 3 under the leadership of Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services.