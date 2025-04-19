What's the story

Shivaji Satam, who made the character of ACP Pradyuman immortal in our hearts with his role in the iconic TV show CID, started as a humble bank cashier.

His transition from a steady job in a bank to the beloved cultural icon is truly amazing.

Satam once claimed that the bank was "subsidizing his art" and revealed how he balanced his nine-to-five job with theater for 23 years.