DYK Shivaji Satam was a banker before becoming ACP Pradyuman?
Shivaji Satam, who made the character of ACP Pradyuman immortal in our hearts with his role in the iconic TV show CID, started as a humble bank cashier.
His transition from a steady job in a bank to the beloved cultural icon is truly amazing.
Satam once claimed that the bank was "subsidizing his art" and revealed how he balanced his nine-to-five job with theater for 23 years.
Career shift
Satam's transition from banking to acting
Hailing from a small town in Maharashtra, Satam's life changed forever during a theater competition.
He left the comfort of a stable paycheck and ventured into the unknown, the world of acting.
Satam began getting roles in Marathi films and hoped to find a place in Bollywood.
But even after starring in blockbusters like Nayak and Sooryavansham, a solid footing in the industry didn't materialize.
Acting breakthrough
Satam's iconic role in 'CID'
In 1998, Satam was offered ACP Pradyuman's role in CID, a character that would resonate decades later.
He put his heart and soul into the character, bringing it to life with unparalleled intensity.
Speaking about his journey, Satam told IndiaTimes, "The basic thing is that I love acting. I trained and educated myself watching Marathi theater, and that's how I can bring variations in my character."
Lasting impact
Satam hinted at a possible return in 'CID 2' recently
Having run for 22 years, CID became a show that brought families together, enthralled children, and won over legends like Lata Mangeshkar.
When CID 2 returned on Netflix in March, Satam joined the cast but exited after a few episodes.
Some reports say his character was written off due to low TRPs, others suggest he chose to leave.
On Thursday, his nostalgic Instagram post—"kuch to gadbad hai"—sparked speculation about a possible return.