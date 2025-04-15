What's the story

Aamir Khan's ambitious plan of remaking the popular Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey in Hindi has been abandoned as the casting proved to be challenging, reported OTTPlay.

The 2022 original, directed by Vipin Das and starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, sparked discussions due to its critique of patriarchy.

However, the Bollywood adaptation never happened.

Azees Nedumangad, who played Ani in the original film, recently revealed why this decision was taken.