Why Hindi remake of Malayalam hit 'Jaya Jaya...' never happened
What's the story
Aamir Khan's ambitious plan of remaking the popular Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey in Hindi has been abandoned as the casting proved to be challenging, reported OTTPlay.
The 2022 original, directed by Vipin Das and starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, sparked discussions due to its critique of patriarchy.
However, the Bollywood adaptation never happened.
Azees Nedumangad, who played Ani in the original film, recently revealed why this decision was taken.
Casting hurdles
Nedumangad revealed casting challenges faced by Khan
In a recent interview, Nedumangad said, "They held discussions on who would play what and decided to let the actress who played the mother in Malayalam reprise her role in the Hindi remake as well."
"They even considered following the same for the rest of the cast, too, because they were not able to find actors suitable to play these character roles," OTTPlay quoted him as saying.
"Since the casting could not happen as they wanted, that film got dropped."
Khan's next
'Jaya Jaya Jaya...' acclaim and Khan's next
The original film, which starred Joseph as newlywed Rajesh, was a hot topic owing to its storyline of Rajendran's character Jaya fighting for respect and her rights.
Khan, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his next, Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh.
It is a spirtual sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
The release date is not out yet.