What's the story

In a major development in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, forensic evidence has raised questions about the main accused.

Most fingerprint samples collected from Khan's Mumbai flat didn't match the prime suspect, Shariful Islam, reported News18.

The Mumbai Police's chargesheet stated that 19/20 samples failed to match Islam's prints.

Only one sample sent to the CID's Fingerprint Bureau matched his fingerprints.

Khan was stabbed on January 16 at his Bandra home.