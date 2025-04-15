Saif stabbing: Most fingerprints at actor's home don't match accused
What's the story
In a major development in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, forensic evidence has raised questions about the main accused.
Most fingerprint samples collected from Khan's Mumbai flat didn't match the prime suspect, Shariful Islam, reported News18.
The Mumbai Police's chargesheet stated that 19/20 samples failed to match Islam's prints.
Only one sample sent to the CID's Fingerprint Bureau matched his fingerprints.
Khan was stabbed on January 16 at his Bandra home.
Evidence reliability
Fingerprint evidence not foolproof, says police
Despite the chargesheet's findings, Mumbai Police sources told News18 that the chances of fingerprints matching are one in 1,000 as multiple people use and touch the same objects.
This indicates that fingerprint evidence may not be foolproof.
To note, the only fingerprint that matched with Islam's was found on the eighth floor of the building.
Evidence details
The chargesheet includes various evidence against Islam
The 1,000-page-long chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence against the accused.
This includes the results of the facial recognition test, fingerprint reports, an identification parade report, and findings of the forensic lab, per News18.
Notably, the Mumbai Police had also opposed Islam's bail plea, saying the knife fragment lodged near Khan's spine matched the weapon recovered from Islam.
Incident details
Khan was attacked while intervening in an altercation
The incident took place in the early hours of January 16 when an intruder attacked one of Khan's female employees in his son Jeh's room.
Hearing the ruckus, Khan intervened, resulting in an altercation between him and the intruder.
The attacker stabbed Khan several times before escaping. The actor was then rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.
He is now gearing up for his next film, Jewel Thief, releasing on Netflix on April 25.