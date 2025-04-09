Saif Ali Khan attack: Mumbai Police file 1,000-page chargesheet
What's the story
Mumbai Police have filed a detailed 1,000-page chargesheet in the January 16 attack case of actor Saif Ali Khan.
The document, which was filed in Bandra court, contains forensic evidence connecting the accused, Shariful Islam of Bangladesh, to the crime.
According to ANI, the chargesheet also has a forensic report stating that the knife pieces recovered from the crime scene, from Khan's body, and from the accused are all pieces of the same knife.
Fingerprint report
Fingerprint evidence against Khan's attacker
Along with the forensic evidence, the chargesheet carries a fingerprint report of the accused's left hand. It also details how Islam fled the scene.
Evidence aside, the chargesheet, submitted on Tuesday, features statements from over 70 witnesses, including Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, their staff members, and others.
To recall, the accused entered the celebrity home intending to burgle and attacked a domestic help first. When Khan confronted him, he stabbed the Bollywood star six times.
Actor's recovery
Khan's recovery and return to work post-attack
Following the attack, Khan underwent surgery and treatment at Lilavati Hospital, made a full recovery, and returned to work.
In an interview with Delhi Times, Khan reflected on surviving the incident, saying, "It's beyond. I don't know what it is. It feels like incredibly lucky... A friend of mine said—'Let's say, you were forced to roll a deadly dice. And you rolled a six.' I think that's a good way of putting it."
Security upgrade
Enhanced security measures were implemented later
In the wake of the attack, security for Khan has been heightened considerably.
Both Khan and his wife had asked the paparazzi not to photograph their kids, Taimur and Jeh, amid safety concerns.
The couple also moved out of their Bandra home for a while and got fences erected.
Meanwhile, the accused has maintained his innocence, calling the case "false."