What's the story

Mumbai Police have filed a detailed 1,000-page chargesheet in the January 16 attack case of actor Saif Ali Khan.

The document, which was filed in Bandra court, contains forensic evidence connecting the accused, Shariful Islam of Bangladesh, to the crime.

According to ANI, the chargesheet also has a forensic report stating that the knife pieces recovered from the crime scene, from Khan's body, and from the accused are all pieces of the same knife.