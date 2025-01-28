What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently discharged from Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed at his Mumbai residence, has faced public scrutiny over his quick recovery.

His sister, Saba Pataudi, has now stepped forward to quell these doubts and defend her brother's speedy healing process.

She posted on Instagram a post from The Filmy Official where famed cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy explained that such speedy recoveries aren't unusual after major surgeries.