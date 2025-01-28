Saba defends brother Saif's 'quick recovery' amid online speculation
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently discharged from Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed at his Mumbai residence, has faced public scrutiny over his quick recovery.
His sister, Saba Pataudi, has now stepped forward to quell these doubts and defend her brother's speedy healing process.
She posted on Instagram a post from The Filmy Official where famed cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy explained that such speedy recoveries aren't unusual after major surgeries.
Defense statement
'Educate yourselves': Saba Pataudi and Dr. Krishnamurthy's response
The post shared by Pataudi showed Dr. Krishnamurthy refuting doubts over Khan's five-day recovery after surgeries due to multiple stab wounds.
The cardiologist said, "People who've had cardiac bypass surgeries climb stairs on the 3rd/4th day...educate yourselves."
He also shared a video of his 78-year-old mother walking post-spine surgery, reiterating that quick recoveries aren't uncommon in cases of major surgeries.
Public skepticism
Politicians and celebrities questioned Khan's rapid recovery
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam were among those who questioned the severity of Khan's injuries.
Nirupam even mocked the actor's ability to "jump and dance" after leaving the hospital.
However, actor Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of Khan, slamming these "conspiracy theorists" for their baseless speculations.
She highlighted that these individuals had earlier praised him when he walked to the hospital with a knife stuck in his body.
Case update
Details of the attack and legal proceedings
The accused, Shariful Islam Shahzad, a Bangladeshi national, allegedly targeted Khan during a robbery attempt on January 16.
He's in police custody till January 29. The case has been registered under Sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the BNS.
After the attack, Khan underwent a six-hour-long surgery, the health insurance application of which also leaked online.
Many netizens noted how health insurance providers quickly granted large sums to celebrities while middle-class people have to run helter-skelter.