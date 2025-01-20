What's the story

The makers of the upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi, dropped an interesting teaser on Monday.

The movie, which will premiere on Netflix on Valentine's Day (February 14), focuses on the madness that ensues on the wedding day of Gautam and Gandhi's characters.

Directed by Rishab Seth, this arranged marriage comedy starts just after the pheras (Hindu wedding ceremony).