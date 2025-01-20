Teaser: Yami-Pratik's wedding night takes dramatic turn in 'Dhoom Dhaam'
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi, dropped an interesting teaser on Monday.
The movie, which will premiere on Netflix on Valentine's Day (February 14), focuses on the madness that ensues on the wedding day of Gautam and Gandhi's characters.
Directed by Rishab Seth, this arranged marriage comedy starts just after the pheras (Hindu wedding ceremony).
Character reveal
'Dhoom Dhaam' teaser introduces quirky characters
The teaser gives a glimpse of Gautam Dhar's character Koyal and Gandhi's character Veer on their wedding night, setting the stage for a whirlwind adventure.
Koyal is a fearless, no-filter wild child while Veer is a shy, animal-loving mama's boy.
Their wedding night takes an unexpected turn, throwing them into a whirlwind of chaos, bullets, and daring escapes—right after they say "I do."
Film highlights
'Dhoom Dhaam' promises a rollercoaster of romance and comedy
Dhoom Dhaam, produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar (B62 Studios) and Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios), promises to be a rollercoaster ride of romance, action, and humor.
They said, "We wanted to blend romance, humor, and chaos into a high-energy, unique story." They also appreciated Gautam Dhar and Gandhi's chemistry for bringing Koyal and Veer's journey to life.
Deshpande also expressed her excitement about the film, calling it "packed with surprises" and hoping audiences worldwide enjoy this fun-filled ride on Netflix.
Twitter Post
If you missed the trailer, watch here
Iss Valentine’s Day par, Veer aur Koyal ki shaadi manayi jayegi Dhoom Dhaam aur khoob saare dhamake ke saath 💥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 20, 2025
Watch Dhoom Dhaam, out on 14 February, only on Netflix.#DhoomDhaam#DhoomDhaamOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/MoDnrhoW2y