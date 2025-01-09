Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha to reunite for Mohit Suri's film: Report
What's the story
Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, the much-loved on-screen couple who set hearts racing in Aashiqui 2, will reportedly soon be reunited.
The new film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will reportedly be a romantic one.
"The final details of the project are being worked out, but Aditya and Shraddha are very eager to sign the dotted line," Filmfare reported.
Project development
Suri's team working on story and screenplay
The final details of Suri's next are being worked out.
"Mohit and his creative team are working out the story and screenplay. We can expect an official announcement in the next few weeks," reported the portal.
Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, while Roy Kapur was a part of The Night Manager and Gumraah.
Fan excitement
Fans' anticipation for the actors' reunion
Fans have been waiting for the actors' reunion, with their previous on-screen appearances creating quite a stir.
This was seen when a casual meet-up between the two actors in September 2024 went viral on social media.
In October 2024, Kapoor's photos with Roy Kapur's lookalike also took Instagram by storm.
Interestingly, Suri had also directed Aashiqui 2, which catapulted the two actors to nationwide fame.