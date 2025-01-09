What's the story

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, the much-loved on-screen couple who set hearts racing in Aashiqui 2, will reportedly soon be reunited.

The new film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will reportedly be a romantic one.

"The final details of the project are being worked out, but Aditya and Shraddha are very eager to sign the dotted line," Filmfare reported.