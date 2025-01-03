Summarize Simplifying... In short David Fincher's idea of a 'creepy' Harry Potter film sparked a debate among fans, as it didn't align with Warner Bros's vision of a conventional adaptation.

What's the story Director David Fincher recently shared that he was once considered for the Harry Potter franchise. Speaking to Variety, he revealed, "I remember saying, I just don't want to do the clean Hollywood version of it. I want to do something that looks a lot more like Withnail and I." "I want it to be kind of creepy." This revelation has sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Vision clash

Fincher's vision diverged from Warner Bros's traditional approach

Fincher admitted that his vision of a darker, more unsettling Harry Potter didn't match Warner Bros's expectations. The studio wanted a more conventional adaptation of JK Rowling's series, similar to "Thom Browne schooldays by way of Oliver." This difference in creative direction eventually resulted in Fincher not participating in the project. Now, his dark take on the series has ignited a debate among fans and critics alike.

Fan responses

'Ofcourse he would do it creepy...He's David Fincher!': Reactions

Reacting to Fincher's statement, one Reddit user wrote, "Of course he would do it creepy! He's David Fincher! Everything he does is ominous and brooding." However, others disagreed with this darker take on the series. A fan on X/Twitter claimed Harry Potter is meant to be "whimsical and filled with wonder...not creepy." One user on X/Twitter suggested it would have been "interesting" to see something similar to Wednesday.

Career insights

Fincher's upcoming projects and reflections on past work

Speaking of Fincher's upcoming projects, he is reportedly making an American adaptation of the popular Korean series Squid Game and a miniseries prequel to Chinatown. In the meantime, his renowned psychological thriller Se7en will be re-released in January in 4K resolution, both digitally and in IMAX theaters across London. This special reissue celebrates the film's 30th anniversary, following its original release in 1995.