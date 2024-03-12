Next Article

Oh Dal-soo to star in 'Squid Game' Season 2

By Aikantik Bag 03:03 pm Mar 12, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Controversial Korean actor Oh Dal-soo is set to join the impressive line-up for Netflix's globally popular Squid Game Season 2. On Tuesday, the actor's agency, C-JeS Studio, confirmed his participation in the upcoming season but kept details about his role under wraps, urging fans to stay tuned for the show's release. The agency stated, "It is true that Oh Dal-soo will star in Season 2 of Squid Game. It is difficult to reveal his role or screen time."

Production

'Squid Game' Season 2 release date and cast

Production for Squid Game Season 2 kicked off in 2023 and is slated to wrap up by April 2024. The new season will feature returning cast members from the first installment, such as Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-joon. Fresh faces include Im Siwan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Won Ji-an, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, T.O.P, Lee Jin-wook, David Lee, Noh Jae-won, and Kang Ae-sim. The series is set to premiere in 2024.

Career

Career and controversy: Oh's career and Me Too allegations

Oh boasts a successful career with credits including Oldboy, A Bittersweet Life, Foxy Festival, The Thieves, and Miracle in Cell No. 7. He has earned numerous awards for his work in the industry. However, in 2018, his personal and professional life hit a snag after he faced sexual harassment allegations from colleagues. Amid the #MeToo movement, he was removed from his TV series My Mister and later admitted to the accusations and apologized to the victims.