When is 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' releasing? Teaser unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 11:00 am Feb 16, 202411:00 am

What's the story Netflix recently dropped a captivating teaser and poster for the much-anticipated film, My Name is Loh Kiwan, inspired by Cho Haejin's novel I Met Loh Kiwan. Set to premiere on March 1, the movie delves into the love story between North Korean defector Loh Kiwan, played by Song Joong-ki, and professional shooter Marie, brought to life by Choi Sung-eun.

Plot and setting of the film

The teaser highlights Loh's desperation and weariness as he grapples being a foreigner in an unknown land. Marie, who has lost her purpose in life, steals Loh's wallet, which leads to their encounter at the police station. Upon discovering that the wallet is Loh's sole memento from his mother, Marie starts to feel drawn to him, recognizing both similarities and differences between them.

