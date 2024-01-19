'The Family Man' S03 filming starts soon, reveals Manoj Bajpayee

By Aikantik Bag 05:26 pm Jan 19, 2024

'The Family Man' Season 3 is currently in pre-production stage

Exciting news for fans of The Family Man as Manoj Bajpayee recently confirmed that the much-awaited third season will begin shooting in March. In a conversation with India Today, Bajpayee shared that the team is currently in the preparation stage and plans to start filming in the first week of March. He also mentioned that it would take an additional eight months of post-production before the series is ready for release.

Bajpayee gave a sneak peek of the upcoming season

Bajpayee gave a sneak peek into what fans can expect from the upcoming season, and stated, "It's going to be bigger and better. Also, it's far more excruciating in terms of as a performer. It's also going to be quite fun, for sure." The actor is eager to return to his role as Srikant Tiwari and work with the team, where the children have grown up, presenting new challenges for his character.

Cast and other details

Created by the talented filmmaker duo Raj & DK, The Family Man is available on Amazon Prime Video and has gained immense popularity. The series also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Shreya Dhanwantary in crucial roles. The first two seasons featured Neeraj Madhav and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the antagonists. The third season is one of the most anticipated seasons ever!