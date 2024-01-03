'Badaa Naam Karenge': Sooraj Barjatya's OTT debut premieres on Diwali

Get ready for some family drama, as renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to make his OTT debut with SonyLIV's upcoming series, Badaa Naam Karenge. Slated for a Diwali 2024 weekend release, this exciting addition to the streaming platform's robust line-up has fans eagerly waiting for more details. While the casting remains under wraps, the promise of a heartwarming family drama has viewers buzzing with anticipation.

Barjatya's upcoming project with Salman Khan

But that's not all! Barjatya is also teaming up with Maine Pyar Kiya star Salman Khan for another project. Initially expected to be announced on Khan's 58th birthday in December 2023, the news was delayed. In an earlier interview with India Today, Barjatya shared, "I am starting with Salman mid-next year because when I make a film, I become selfish. Today, at this stage of my life as a director, I have become selfish."

Barjatya's approach to the Khan project

Explaining his approach to the Khan project, Barjatya said, "I write the film myself and when I write myself, then I take my own time. With Salman especially, since we are doing something together after a long time, it has to be something special." With a veteran director making his way into the OTT sphere, true-blue Bollywood fans are expecting something iconic!