Ajay Devgn terms Karan Johar as former 'enemy'

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

Ajay Devgn terms Karan Johar as former 'enemy'

By Aikantik Bag 12:29 pm Dec 18, 202312:29 pm

'Koffee With Karan' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Get ready for another thrilling episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, as the charismatic actor-director duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, grace the show. In the recently released promo, both men appear dashing and engage in fascinating conversations about Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Don't miss out on the excitement; catch the episode on Thursday, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

2/4

Shetty revealed Devgn's process of dealing with successes

In a playful exchange, host Karan Johar enquired about Devgn's reaction to success, to which Shetty humorously interjected that regardless of a film's success, Devgn and Khan can often be found relaxing outside their vans on set. In the rapid-fire round, when Devgn was asked about his enemy in the industry, he took Johar's name leading to a hilarious laugh!

3/4

Shetty-Devgn gushed about Singh

When asked about working with the energetic Singh, Shetty acknowledged the unique vibe he brings, while Devgn, in contrast, jokingly commented, "Either I shut him up or I shut my ear." In a fun segment, Shetty singled out Singh as the one who tends to alter dialogues during a take, experiences meltdowns before challenging scenes, and goes wild at wrap parties.

4/4

Instagram Post