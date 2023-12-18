BTOB's Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, Peniel sign with new agency

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

BTOB's Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, Peniel sign with new agency

By Aikantik Bag 11:49 am Dec 18, 202311:49 am

BTOB parted ways with Cube Entertainment after 11 long years

Four members of the popular K-pop group BTOB, Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel, have recently inked exclusive contracts with a brand-new agency. This comes after their 11-year partnership with Cube Entertainment concluded last month. The name of this fresh agency and its plans for BTOB's future endeavors will be unveiled soon. A spokesperson for the new company shared their excitement, saying, "We plan to present the members being active in various fields in the future."

2/3

New agency to support group activities

The spokesperson also emphasized the members' strong desire to continue working as a complete group. To support this goal, the agency is committed to creating a specialized team of experts from different areas of the entertainment industry. BTOB first burst onto the scene under Cube Entertainment in 2012, winning fans' hearts with chart-topping hits like Missing You, It's Okay, Only One for Me, and Wind And Wish.

3/3

Focus on Sungjae's contract status

Fellow member Changsub signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio in November. Currently, all eyes are on Sungjae, the final member whose contract status remains uncertain. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Sungjae's situation and their upcoming projects.