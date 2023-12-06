Jessi and Jay Park's MORE VISION to part ways: Report

Jessi and Jay Park's MORE VISION to part ways: Report

By Aikantik Bag 04:32 pm Dec 06, 2023

Jessi and MORE VISION are about to part ways

K-pop sensation Jessi and Jay Park's music label, MORE VISION, are reportedly in the midst of discussions about possibly ending their exclusive contract. This news comes as a surprise, considering Jessi joined MORE VISION just seven months ago after leaving P-Nation, PSY's label. As of now, nothing has been confirmed by either parties.

Conflicting perspectives might deter mutual agreement

Negotiations between Jessi and MORE VISION seem to be at a standstill, as both parties have different perspectives on the matter. Reportedly, the label has expressed its intention to end Jessi's contract, even though many expected a longer collaboration. As talks continue, it is unclear if they can find a middle ground to save their professional partnership.

From where it started

Jessi recently made a comeback with Gum on October 25. It met with some controversy when she canceled her appearance on KBS2's Music Bank just two days after the release, citing sudden health issues. Her absence continued on MBC's Show! Music Core and SBS's Inkigayo. Sources reported that tensions between Jessi and MORE VISION during the song's promotion led to the label considering a mutual separation.