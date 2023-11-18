'Netrikann,' 'Billa': Watch these action films on Nayanthara's birthday

Happy birthday, Nayanthara

"Lady Superstar" Nayanthara is a reigning superstar in the South and enjoys a devoted fan following across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu-speaking belts. Per IMDb, she has featured in over 80 films so far! Drama, female-led, supernatural, romance—you name it and she has done a film in that genre. She has also dialed A for action several times. On her 39th birthday, watch these films.

'Billa' (2007)

Vishnuvardhan's Billa is a remake of Rajinikanth's Billa (1980), which was a remake of Chandra Barot's Don﻿ (1978), which was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan. Billa, in turn, featured Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Rahman, and Adithya Menon. As Sasha, Nayanthara featured in several action-packed scenes and ushered in several encouraging reviews for her performance. Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video are streaming Billa.

'Imaikkaa Nodigal' (2018)

Imaikkaa Nodigal, which translates to Unblinking Seconds, starred Anurag Kashyap and Raashii Khanna (in their Tamil cinema debut) alongside Nayanthara﻿. Both a critical success and a box office storm, Imaikkaa Nodigal also featured Vijay Sethupathi's extended special appearance and was directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. Haven't got the chance to watch it yet? Amazon Prime Video has got you covered.

'Kolamaavu Kokila' (2018)

Do you remember watching Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar﻿? It was based on Kolamaavu Kokila. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, it featured several noted actors such as Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan, VJ Jacqueline, Charles Vinoth, and RS Shivaji, with music by Anirudh. The black comedy action crime thriller revolved around the crime of drug smuggling. Watch it on ZEE5.

'Netrikann' (2021)

In Netrikann, which is a remake of the South Korean film Blind, Nayanthara played a visionless woman, and so, the action scenes became significantly different from her other films. Before the release of the survival thriller, editor Lawrence Kishore said in an interview that "Nayanthara's action blocks will be one of its kind." You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Jawan' (2023)

Nayanthara made a smashing Bollywood debut in September this year through Atlee's action thriller Jawan﻿﻿, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Sethupathi. Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Jawan rewrote all box office records and ushered a never-seen-before trend in Hindi cinema. Nayanthara played Narmada Rai, the head of Force One, an anti-terrorism squad. Watch it on Netflix in multiple languages.