Best Hollywood movies based on true-crime

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best Hollywood movies based on true-crime

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Nov 18, 202302:10 am

Best Hollywood true-crime movies to watch

One of the most popular genres in Hollywood is true-crime and its fan-following is only growing each day. We have got you a curated selection where we explore the intriguing world of movies that draw inspiration from actual events, unsolved mysteries, and infamous murders. These are some of Hollywood's finest adaptations of the most compelling and shocking real-life stories.

2/6

'10 Rillington Place' (1971)

Richard Fleischer's 1971 psychological thriller 10 Rillington Place is a chilling portrayal of the infamous Christie murders that explores the depths of human darkness. The film unfolds with haunting precision, depicting the true story of John Reginald Christie, a seemingly ordinary man with a dark secret. As played by Richard Attenborough, Christie's eerie demeanor and sinister actions create an atmosphere of suspense and horror.

3/6

'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986)

Directed by John McNaughton, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is an unflinchingly raw exploration of the mind of a remorseless killer. Michael Rooker's chilling portrayal of Henry elevates the film into a bone-chilling experience, delving into the psychology of a sociopath. Its stark realism and documentary-like approach create an unsettling atmosphere, offering a disturbing glimpse into the abyss of a true criminal mind.

4/6

'Zodiac' (2007)

David Fincher's meticulous and atmospheric psychological thriller 2007 film Zodiac chronicles the real-life hunt for the Zodiac Killer in the late 1960s and 1970s. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr., the film combines investigative drama with a palpable sense of suspense. The film masterfully captures the relentless pursuit of justice.

5/6

'The Snowtown Murders' (2011)

The Snowtown Murders, directed by Justin Kurzel, is a harrowing exploration of real-life Australian crimes. The film follows the disturbing relationship between a vulnerable teenager and a charismatic but malevolent mother's boyfriend who draws him into a series of heinous murders. With a stark and chilling atmosphere, the film delves into the psychological horrors of manipulation and violence.

6/6

'My Friend Dahmer' (2017)

Marc Meyers's My Friend Dahmer offers a chilling glimpse into the formative years of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The film is based on the graphic novel by Derf Backderf, who attended high school with Dahmer. Ross Lynch delivers a haunting performance as Dahmer, portraying the unsettling evolution of a troubled young man, paving the way for the horrors that would later unfold.