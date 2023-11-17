Leonardo DiCaprio's 2 environmental films set for their Indian premiere

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:57 pm Nov 17, 2023

ALTEFF 2023 is an Indian film festival which will take place in December

Leonardo DiCaprio has always been vocal about his opinion on climate change. He hasn't only backed films and documentaries that show the adverse effects of climate change but has also done voice-overs for the same. His latest venture, We Are Guardians, has been selected for its India premiere at the All Living Things Environment Film Festival (ALTEFF), scheduled to take place in December.

Why does this story matter?

DiCaprio has time and again supported various environmental causes. An avid environmentalist, he turned into a producer for many documentaries including Before the Flood, Ice on Fire, and The 11th Hour, among others. The Oscar-winning actor also joined as a narrator for Before the Flood which was based on the impact of Arctic methane's release on the environment.

What is 'We Are Guardians' about?

Helmed by Chelsea Greene, Rob Grobman, and Edivan Guajajara, We Are Guardians is a documentary that follows the story of Marcal Guajajara, a forest guardian and activist Puyr Tembé. It shows how the two individuals have been fighting against the deforestation in Brazillian Amazon forest while also battling illegal logging activities, and land encroachment by factories to save the tribe and natural resources.

'Path of the Panther' also made it to ALTEFF 2023

Apart from We Are Guardians, another documentary supported by DiCaprio that has made it to the list of premieres is Path of the Panther. The documentary, which highlights the fascinating history of endangered Florida panthers, is directed by filmmaker Eric Bendick. Other than the natural history of the big cat species, it also shows how it has been surviving in the ecosystem.

Everything to know about ALTEFF 2023

The film festival is a platform to screen documentaries that are focused on bringing stories showing climate change. From Indian documentaries to international films, ALTEFF shows movies about activism, regeneration, crisis, and hope. This year the prestigious film festival will be held from December 1 to December 10. Selected screenings can also be watched virtually as per the festival's pay-as-you-feel concept.