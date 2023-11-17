Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad' review: Feels satisfying despite some screenplay problems

By Isha Sharma 05:24 pm Nov 17, 2023

'Kannur Squad' is out on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical outing

Mammootty's Kannur Squad, which focuses on a group of police officers assigned to special, intricate, complex cases with a deadlock, is inspired by real events. After its theatrical outing with stupendous success, the film landed on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Kannur Squad is replete with familiar, generic elements, and yet, is stylish, suave, and satisfying, not letting its screenplay problems hinder the viewing experience.

Plot: This is what happens in 'Kannur Squad'

George (Mammootty) and his team go on a nationwide trail comprising locations such as Coimbatore, Mumbai, and Faizabad to hunt down the killers of a rich businessman Abdul Wahab. Their investigation helps them realize that the main culprits are Ameer Shah and Zulfiqar Ali, who looted Wahab's home before murdering him. Not a whodunnit, not a howdunnnit, but KS is an investigative thriller.

It turns the narrative on its head in first scenes

While I found the first half to be slower than the second (the film is over two hours and 30 minutes long), there were more than a few surprises that greeted me in the first few minutes itself. Also especially spectacular in these scenes (and throughout the film) is the cinematography—the team plays with light, shadows, fire, and twilight to capture a scene's essence.

Its cinematography is another special aspect

Another striking aspect of KS is the mood it sets. Several scenes give the impression that they were shot in the wee hours of the morning; a layer of somberness, quiet, and calm blankets KS during its first few introductory, establishing scenes. Sure about the path it wishes to take, it sometimes certainly meanders but comes back to its chosen territory quickly.

Fan of Mammootty? This film is for you

Mammootty is the scene-stealer in KS and both the squad and the film stand tall on his shoulders. Sure, dialogues, idioms, and colloquial language can get lost in translation far too often, but what never loses its shine is the performance. In that sense, art has only one language. Mammootty overshadows everyone else, and we trust in his character even before we know it.

It springs to life in the second half

While some sequences in the first half borderline tired me out, the drama picked up pace post-intermission, when the tension, sense of urgency, and the need to nab the criminals got palpable onscreen. Internal conflicts among the squad also mean that there's always the danger of the entire investigation crumbling down. These aspects have been translated effectually from the script to the screen.

Real, not larger-than-life portrayal of cops

I heaved a sigh of relief when the culprits were finally caught (not really a spoiler because that almost always happens in investigative thrillers!), and then, I realized I'd unknowingly become emotionally invested in the drama. The humanization of the cops—from the everyday problems they face to their lack of workforce to their relatively low salaries, KS is grounded and authentic in its approach.

What are the problems with 'KS'?

Coming to the screenplay problems I mentioned above, there's an opening incident that I feel the film could have shortened easily. Its length threatens its existence several times and the best kind of thrillers are taut and tensed, not overlong and drab. The lack of emotional heft in several places is another pressing concern, and so is the lack of character development.

Final word: Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar

The biggest reason to watch KS is Mammootty's consistent performance throughout the police procedural drama. Other contributing factors toward the success of the Roby Varghese Raj directorial are its believable action sequences, the intricately woven storyline, and the final payoff (stay away from the macabre scenes, though). Eventually, KS is one of the few films that rise above its flaws. Verdict: 3/5 stars.